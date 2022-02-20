UAE: 18,313 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24 million.

The UAE has administered 18,313 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 242.84 doses per 100 people.

The Indian airlines’ decision to drop the Covid-19 PCR test requirement for passengers flying from UAE to India who received the two doses of vaccine in India will boost tourist inflows from India to UAE, say travel industry executives.

They called for the further easing of travel restrictions and removal of rapid PCR test requirements at the Indian airport before departure to UAE, which will substantially boost passenger traffic flow between the two countries.

On Saturday, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Go Air announced exemption to carry negative PCR tests for travellers from UAE to India who have received the two jabs of the vaccines in India. This new relaxation doesn’t cover travellers who obtained vaccines in the UAE.

TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Tours and Travels, said generally, all the Indian carriers have started accepting passengers who have taken jabs in India.

Meanwhile, Britain wants to retain the capability to spot new coronavirus variants but it must stop spending so heavily on free testing as cases and fatalities fall, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

Johnson will set out plans this week for the country to "live with Covid" amid suggestions that free coronavirus testing could be stopped, and some health studies halted.

Asked by the BBC how the country would spot the arrival of new variants, Johnson said: "I want to make sure that we have capability to spot stuff and to snap back up as fast as we need to," he said.

"We need resilience ... but for instance, on testing. We don't need to keep spending at a rate of 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) a month, which is what we were doing in January."