UAE: 1,747 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

This goes against previous reports that assumed the strain was more transmissible but less intense
The UAE has administered 1,747 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 250.21 doses per 100 people.
A new global trial of Covid-19 vaccines is set to begin in the Australian state of Victoria, which will administer lower dose booster vaccines in an effort to top up immunity, lessen side effects, and stretch the supplies.
The large-scale trial, announced to the public by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) on Friday, would see 800 participants in Victoria receive a low dose of a Covid-19 booster vaccine.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong on Thursday reopened beaches and pools in a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, while China’s capital Beijing began easing quarantine rules for arrivals from overseas.
Hong Kong had closed water sports venues amid an outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron variant but has been tailing off restrictions as new case numbers fall. Deaths from Covid-19 have fallen from a high of almost 300 per day in March to zero in recent days.
