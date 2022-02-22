UAE: 17,035 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24 million.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 3:58 PM

The UAE has administered 17,035 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 243.13 doses per 100 people.

Sharjah’s budget carrier Air Arabia has scrapped the rapid RT-PCR test requirement for passengers flying into the Emirate from several countries, the airline confirmed Tuesday.

PCR and rapid testing requirements for passengers arriving into Sharjah from India, Pakistan, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt and Uganda have been scrapped, announced Air Arabia in its updated list of travel regulations.

Air Arabia passengers, including UAE nationals, are only required to take the Covid-19 PCR test conducted within 48 hours of the flight arrival time, stated the airline.

Travellers, however, need to undergo a re-test upon arrival at Sharjah International Airport.

Meanwhile, the head of Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, said on Tuesday he expects more countries to soon start ending rules for vaccinated passengers to be tested for Covid-19.

The United Kingdom does not require vaccinated passengers to take a Covid test, while Bahrain this month said those arriving would no longer needed to be tested.

"I do expect across the world, the testing regime for travel will start to disappear pretty quickly and we're hopeful that there will be an announcement over the next few weeks from many different places," Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said.