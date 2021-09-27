UAE: 16,638 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The UAE has administered 16,638 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at19.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 200.93 per 100 people.
A small-scale clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines against Covid-19 has shown strong antibody growth in a majority of the study’s participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.
The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan that began in February. They first received the AstraZeneca shot followed by the one-dose Russian-made Sputnik Light shot 29 days later, RDIF said.
Meanwhile, Thailand will waive its mandatory quarantine requirement in Bangkok and nine regions from November 1 to vaccinated arrivals, authorities said on Monday, as the country tries to boost its immunisation rate and revive its battered tourism sector.
The regions include popular tourist areas Chiang Mai, Phangnga, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya, and Cha-am, and follow the successful reopening of Phuket and Samui islands to vaccinated people in pilot schemes since July.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus11 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus1 day ago