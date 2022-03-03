UAE: 16,566 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 16,566 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 244.74 doses per 100 people.

Shopping complexes, restaurants, cinemas and other public places will now operate at 100 per cent capacity in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other major cities in Maharashtra from Friday. Swimming pools, religious places and entertainment parks will also be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Easing Covid-19 restrictions in 14 districts in the state, the government, however, asserted that unvaccinated persons will not be allowed to use public modes of transport.

The government also informed the Bombay high court that it will not withdraw the restrictions imposed on individuals on the basis of their vaccination status.

The relaxation relates to districts where the first vaccination dose is more than 90 per cent, the second one over 70 per cent, positivity rate of less than 10 per cent and bed occupancy of oxygen-supported or ICUs less than 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s fight against Covid-19 focused on a comprehensive approach towards patient care, top UAE healthcare officials said at the fourth edition of the Dubai Health Forum.

Officials revealed that the country’s battle against the pandemic adopted a collaborative approach and employed digital solutions for complex problems. Residents’ and visitors’ willingness to comply with protective protocols also aided UAE’s current victory against Covid-19.

After several initial hiccups, today, the UAE can process over one million RT-PCR tests a day and has the capabilities to manufacture ten million face masks. The Hope Consortium of coronavirus vaccines has successfully delivered more than 210 million Covid-19 vaccines to over 60 countries in 2021.

The Emirates’ efforts to battle the pandemic were discussed in-depth by healthcare sector officials at the opening day of the Dubai Health Forum, an annual gathering for healthcare leaders, professionals and the community.