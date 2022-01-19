UAE: 15,122 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.1 million

AFP

Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022

The UAE has administered 15,122 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 233.98 doses per 100 people.

One of UAE’s leading healthcare providers has warned residents to avoid purchasing ‘fake negative RT-PCR tests results’, especially for travel purposes.

Aster DM Healthcare issued an advisory on Wednesday after travellers were found at the airport carrying fake test reports issued by third party agents on behalf of healthcare companies, including Aster.

Since then, the company has registered a complaint with Dubai Police and the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the US government will make 400 million non-surgical N95 masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, marking the Biden administration's latest effort to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

The face masks will be shipped to pharmacies and community health centres this week, the official said, and available for pickup late next week.

The move comes after President Joe Biden and his team faced criticism for not doing enough to foster masking or bolster testing as the Omicron variant raged across the country.