UAE: 15,093 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.2 million

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 4:01 PM

The UAE has administered 15,093 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 225.28 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

India's Health Ministry on Friday said that 101 cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant had been recorded across 11 states so far. Briefing the media, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said, “Omicron variant reported in 91 countries in the world. WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low.

"It’s likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, WHO added.”

The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava said: “This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities.”

Meanwhile, Austria said on Friday it was temporarily loosening its lockdown on those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 over Christmas and New Year’s Eve thanks to a drop in infections.

“Christmas should show us once again how important contact with our loved ones is and how precious time together is,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said.

Austria was the first country in Western Europe to reimpose lockdown last month - its fourth of the pandemic - as infections hit record levels. That has brought repeated street protests.

With cases plummeting since, the government had eased the full lockdown last weekend but kept curbs on the unvaccinated and plans to make inoculation compulsory as of February.