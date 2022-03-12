UAE: 14,984 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 5:16 PM

The UAE has administered 14,984 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 245.91 doses per 100 people.

Kenya lifted its remaining Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, including a ban on large indoor gatherings such as religious services and a requirement to present a negative Covid-19 test for arriving air passengers.

Though Kenyans should continue heeding public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing, face masks are no longer mandatory in public and all quarantine measures for confirmed Covid-19 cases are halted with immediate effect, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference.

Meanwhile, Mainland China reported more than 1,500 new local Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the most since the initial nationwide outbreak at the start of 2020, as the Omicron variant prompts cities across the country to further tighten measures.

China’s 588 daily cases were far fewer than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing’s “dynamic-clearance” ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.