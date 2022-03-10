UAE: 13,701 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million

Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 13,701 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 245.63 doses per 100 people.

World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the tournament announced on Wednesday, in the latest setback for the player due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Serb had been automatically listed in the draw for the tournament but said he knew it was unlikely that he would be able to gain entry into the United States.

The Austrian government said Wednesday that it won’t start enforcing a vaccine mandate for most adults in mid-March as it had planned.

The mandate for people 18 and over became law in early February, two-and-a-half months after the plan was first announced amid a surge of Delta-variant cases that sent the country into a since-lifted lockdown.

After two years the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to “scandalously unequal” vaccine distribution, the UN secretary-general warned Wednesday.

“The pandemic’s most tragic toll has been on the health and lives of millions, with more than 446 million cases worldwide, more than six million deaths confirmed, and countless more grappling with worsening mental health,” said UN chief Antonio Guterres in a statement marking the second anniversary of the global crisis.

