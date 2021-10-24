UAE: 13,476 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai - The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.

By Web Report Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 13,476 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 211.32 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: What you need to know about the 'delta plus' variant

Eligible and fully vaccinated passengers from countries not on the United Kingdom’s (UK) ‘red list’ – such as the UAE, India and Pakistan – arriving in England can take a cheaper lateral flow test on or before Day 2 instead of a PCR test from Sunday.

Bookings for the tests opened on Friday and can be purchased through private providers listed on GOV.UK from around £22 (Dh111) per test.

The arrivals must send a photograph of their test result to the private provider, failure to do so could result in a fine of £1000 (Dh5,055). The lateral flow tests are significantly cheaper than PCR tests.

Anyone with a positive result will need to take a free National Health Service (NHS) confirmatory PCR test and isolate, officials said.

Meanwhile, Britain recorded the highest number of new cases of Covid-19 since July over the past week, government figures showed on Saturday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson played down the prospect of a return to lockdown.

Some 333,465 people in Britain tested positive for Covid-19 over the past seven days, up 15 per cent on the previous week and the highest total since the seven days to July 21.

Daily figures showed there were 44,985 new cases on Saturday, down from 49,298 on Friday. Daily death figures were only available for England, and showed 135 fatalities within 28 days of a positive test.

Deaths have risen by 12 per cent over the past week, and the total since the start of the pandemic now stands at 139,461, the second highest in Europe after Russia.

While vaccination and better medical treatment have sharply reduced deaths compared with previous waves of the disease, hospitals are already stretched and Britain’s current death rate is far higher than many of its European neighbours.