UAE: 11,668 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 11,668 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 245.49 doses per 100 people.

Pupils in Abu Dhabi schools are now allowed to take off the face masks when they go outside to play or do other activities, according to new changes in the Covid-19 protocols for schools.

In a recent circular issued to private schools on Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) said physical distancing was also optional for pupils in outdoor spaces.

The new rules have been implemented following the approval by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

Previously, face masks were mandatory in all areas of the school and pupils had to maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Covid-19.