UAE: 11,488 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 11,488 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,554,986 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.27 doses per 100 people.

Indian expats in the UAE are hailing the move where fully vaccinated passengers in the country do not need to take a Covid PCR test while travelling to India.

Earlier, only passengers who held a vaccination certificate issued in India were eligible for the PCR test exemption.

The UAE has been added to India’s list of countries/regions from where vaccination schedule completion certificate is recognised. Fully vaccinated passengers flying to the UAE also don’t need a pre-travel PCR test

Brazil loosened its pandemic restrictions for international travellers Saturday, ending its Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated passengers and scrapping a lengthy health questionnaire.

Travellers will now only be required to present proof of vaccination on arrival in the country, according to new regulations published late Friday in the government gazette.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile in the Asia, Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for Covid-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week.

The announcement by Chief Executive Carrie Lam came as the southern Chinese city is struggling to contain its worst outbreak. Lam said a “compulsory, universal test” of the whole population is still essential, but did not say when that might happen