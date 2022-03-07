UAE: 10,769 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 10,769 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 245.28 doses per 100 people.

Good news for passengers flying to Abu Dhabi. Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers need not take a test after arriving at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

They can opt to take a test at their own expense. It will cost Dh40 to take the test at the ‘Arrivals’ PCR facility, a spokesperson for Etihad Airlines told Khaleej Times.

This means travelling to Abu Dhabi is now a PCR test-free affair for vaccinated travellers. Previously, authorities had announced that pre-departure PCR tests are not required for fully vaccinated passengers.

“Guests who are not vaccinated travelling to Abu Dhabi must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure. Children younger than 16 are exempt,” the spokesperson added.

The death toll from Covid-19 eclipsed 6 million Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from finished.

The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

The last million deaths were recorded over the last four months, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

That’s slightly slower than the previous million, but highlights that many countries are still struggling with the coronavirus.