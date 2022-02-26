UAE: 10,481 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million.

The UAE has administered 10,481 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 243.83 doses per 100 people.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions from Saturday.

According to the new guidelines, those affected with Covid-19 don’t need to wear wrist bands while they are in home quarantine. Quarantine rule is removed for those in contact with Covid patients but they will have to undergo daily Covid PCR tests for five consecutive days.

Tourist places and commercial premises can function with 90 per cent capacity. Face mask is optional in outdoor spaces while it’s mandatory at indoor spaces. However, social distancing rules will have to be observed. Green Pass and EDE scanners will be in place for these places. For events also the same rules will be applicable.

Capacity will be increased to 90 per cent for private events, the NCEMA said.

The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) has approved the return of the time interval between the call to prayer and the iqaamah to its pre-pandemic era, the authority announced Friday.

A limited number of copies of the Holy Qur’an will return on the condition mosques undergo sterilization after each prayer.

The distance of one meter between worshippers in mosques and other places of worship will continue to be maintained, NCEMA said late Friday.

The authority also recommends the necessity of following the requirements of examinations and vaccinations for the countries and destinations to which you want to travel from the UAE.