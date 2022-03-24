UAE: 10,258 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million

By Web Desk Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 10,258 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 247.27 doses per 100 people.

Singapore will lift restrictions for all vaccinated travellers from next week, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday hailing it as a “major milestone” in the aviation hub’s efforts to live with Covid-19.

From April 1, fully vaccinated adults and unvaccinated children will be allowed to enter the country without quarantining, as long as they take a pre-departure test, officials said.

New Zealand will also relax its strict Covid-19 rules this week because case numbers have peaked and the population has high levels of immunity, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday.

She said vaccine passes and scanning codes would no longer be compulsory from April 4 and most vaccine mandates — requiring employees to be immunised or face the sack — would be dropped.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giant Moderna announced on Wednesday that their Covid-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

The company further added that if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.