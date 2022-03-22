UAE: 10,021 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 4:37 PM

The UAE has administered 10,021 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 247.04 doses per 100 people.

India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it hard to travel abroad without a third dose.

Only frontline workers and those older than 60 are now allowed to take booster doses in India, whether free in government centres or paid for in private hospitals.

France reported an average of close to 90,000 new coronavirus infections over the last seven days, marking a 36 per cent rise from one week ago when most Covid-19 health protocol measures were lifted by the government just ahead of the country's elections.

New cases over the previous 24 hours published on Sunday stood at 81,283, pushing a 7-day moving average to 89,002, compared with just over 60,000 average new cases one week earlier. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants also reached their highest value level since February 18.