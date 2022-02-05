Turkish President Erdogan tests positive for Covid-19

Medical studies showed the vaccine worked against coronavirus and there is no evidence of new safety concerns.
coronavirus17 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested positive for Covid-19, he tweeted Saturday.
“Today my wife and I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we’re experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the omicron variant,” he wrote.
“We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers.”
Erdogan, 67, sent the message after appearing via videolink at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul, having cancelled his appearance in person, citing bad weather.
The president showed no signs of illness in his televised appearance.
ALSO READ:
Turkey has seen record levels of Covid-19 cases in recent days, with 111,157 cases reported by the Health Ministry on Friday. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have risen due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country is also seeing a high number of fatalities due to Covid-19, with 248 deaths on Friday, a level not seen since October.
Medical studies showed the vaccine worked against coronavirus and there is no evidence of new safety concerns.
coronavirus17 hours ago
This marks a full restoration of the airline's pre-pandemic African network.
coronavirus18 hours ago
Unvaccinated adults can face fines of up to $4,100 after mid-March.
coronavirus22 hours ago
Almost half were from the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman
coronavirus22 hours ago
Travel restrictions will be eased from February 6
coronavirus23 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.6 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Authorities have also relaxed several other Covid curbs due to the sharp fall in the number of new cases.
coronavirus1 day ago
BA.2 accounted for 23 per cent of 450 samples from January
coronavirus1 day ago