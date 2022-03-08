Travel to Abu Dhabi without PCR tests: Green Pass and other Covid rules you need to know

A complete Covid-19 guide on visiting and travelling around Abu Dhabi.

Reuters file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 1:09 PM

Travelling to the the UAE Capital is now a PCR test-free affair for vaccinated passengers. Unvaccinated passengers need to take a pre-travel PCR test, but don’t need to undergo one after arriving in Abu Dhabi.

However, a Green Pass on the AlHosn app is still a requirement for entry to most public places in the Capital.

Here is all you need to know.

What are the PCR testing rules for travelling to Abu Dhabi?

In a statement sent to Khaleej Times, a spokesperson for Etihad Airways detailed the rules for travelling to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH):

>> Fully vaccinated passengers do not need a PCR test before departure. Vaccination certificates must have a QR code.

>> Passengers who are not vaccinated travelling to Abu Dhabi must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days of departure. Children younger than 16 are exempt.

>> Passengers will not need to take a PCR test on arrival in Abu Dhabi – irrespective of their vaccination status.

Can passengers still opt for a PCR test on arrival?

Yes, but at their own expense. It costs Dh40 to take a test at the Arrivals testing facility at AUH.

Do I need to take a PCR test to activate the Green Pass on AlHosn app?

Yes. In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Airport said: “The PCR test facility at AUH is still available in the same location for arrivals as an optional service for passengers who would like to activate their Green Pass on AlHosn App, which is mandatory to enter many facilities in Abu Dhabi.”

Which public places in Abu Dhabi are restricted to those exempted or and children?

According to information available on the Visit Abu Dhabi website, such places “include shopping centres, restaurants and cafes; other retail outlets including those not in shopping centres; gyms and recreational facilities; health clubs and resorts; museums and cultural centres; universities and institutes; theme parks; and cinemas”.

How is access granted to such places?

“To gain access to the specified public places, individuals will need to present the AlHosn app to show their ‘Green’ status,” says the Visit Abu Dhabi website. “Individuals without the AlHosn app can alternatively present proof of full vaccination via either a full vaccination certificate from their home country or by showing full vaccination status in their home country mobile app, as well as a negative PCR test result within the last 14 days.”

What are the PCR testing rules to activate the Green Pass?

According to Visit Abu Dhabi website, a Green Pass requires the following:

>> Vaccinated travellers must receive a negative PCR test result every 14 days to maintain Green status.

>> UAE residents need to take a timely vaccine booster shot to maintain Green status on the AlHosn app. This requirement does not apply to tourists.

>> Visitors with an official vaccine exemption must receive a negative PCR test result every 7 days to maintain the Green status. The PCR test must have been performed in the UAE.

>> Children aged under 12 years automatically receive the Green status without the need to be vaccinated or to take a PCR test.

>> Children aged 12 to 15 years do not need to be vaccinated but do need to take a PCR test to receive the Green status on the AlHosn app.