Starbucks says its US employees must get vaccine or test weekly

Starbucks says its US workers must be fully vaccinated by February 9 or face a weekly Covid testing requirement.
The Seattle-based coffee giant said on Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.
The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the US Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement on Friday.
Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 US employees to disclose their vaccination status by January 10.
ALSO READ:
“I recognise that partners have a wide spectrum of views on vaccinations, much like the rest of the country,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said in a letter sent to employees in late December. “My responsibility, and that of every leader, is to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.”
Starbucks said full vaccination means two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If a Starbucks employee chooses to test weekly instead, they must pay the cost of testing themselves and get tested at a pharmacy, clinic or other testing site where someone is observing the test. Religious or medical accommodations will be considered, but to work in a store, employees must test weekly, the company said.
Employees who test positive will be able to use paid time to self-isolate. Starbucks said it is currently offering employees two instances of paid isolation time, both up to five days each.
Travellers from 199 countries -- designated 'orange' -- would have to prove in advance they are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid.
coronavirus12 hours ago
The number of active cases now stands at 19,724
coronavirus12 hours ago
Minister urges people to strictly follow safety protocols, including wearing face masks.
coronavirus15 hours ago
Here are a few guidelines residents can follow in case they need to self-isolate or quarantine after testing positive.
coronavirus15 hours ago
Many states have imposed new restrictions, including night curfews, limiting seating in bars and restaurants, and banning large public gatherings
coronavirus16 hours ago
Officials are still investigating the exact cause of death for the patients, who were both in their 90s.
coronavirus18 hours ago
Austin is one of the most senior members of President Biden's administration to test positive.
coronavirus20 hours ago