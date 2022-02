Covid travel: Sri Lanka resumes on arrival visa for tourists, except for a few countries

Move is expected to give a much-needed boost to country's tourism industry.

Twitter

By PTI Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 11:12 PM

Sri Lanka has announced resumption of visa on arrival facility for international tourists, except travellers from 10 countries. The on arrival visa facility for foreign tourists was on hold since the pandemic broke out in the country in 2020.

The move is expected to give a much-needed boost to the island nation’s tourism industry, a major forex earner, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Issuance of on arrival electronic travel authorisation (ETA) for tourists at the port of entry to Sri Lanka has been activated from 8 February 2022. This is to facilitate the tourists who experience difficulties when obtaining the online ETA due to the time constraints of arranging their journey to Sri Lanka,” according to a recent government statement.

ALSO READ:

However, the facility would not be available for passport holders of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Myanmar, Nepal and North Korea, it said.

Sri Lanka recorded over 82,000 tourist arrivals in January 2022, up from just 1,600 in January 2021.