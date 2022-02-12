Covid travel: Sri Lanka resumes on arrival visa for tourists, except for a few countries

Vaccine efficacy against hospitalisation was 91 per cent in the first two months, but fell to 78 per cent by the fourth month after a third dose
coronavirus19 hours ago
Sri Lanka has announced resumption of visa on arrival facility for international tourists, except travellers from 10 countries. The on arrival visa facility for foreign tourists was on hold since the pandemic broke out in the country in 2020.
The move is expected to give a much-needed boost to the island nation’s tourism industry, a major forex earner, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Issuance of on arrival electronic travel authorisation (ETA) for tourists at the port of entry to Sri Lanka has been activated from 8 February 2022. This is to facilitate the tourists who experience difficulties when obtaining the online ETA due to the time constraints of arranging their journey to Sri Lanka,” according to a recent government statement.
ALSO READ:
However, the facility would not be available for passport holders of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Myanmar, Nepal and North Korea, it said.
Sri Lanka recorded over 82,000 tourist arrivals in January 2022, up from just 1,600 in January 2021.
Vaccine efficacy against hospitalisation was 91 per cent in the first two months, but fell to 78 per cent by the fourth month after a third dose
coronavirus19 hours ago
Police warn that demonstrators blocking the streets could be subject to arrest and their vehicles may be seized
coronavirus21 hours ago
Convoy members exchanged information via social media on how best to slip into the city, avoiding a police presence
coronavirus1 day ago
70% of world's population needs to be vaccinated by June-July, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
coronavirus1 day ago
Rule to continue on public transport and in indoor spaces not subject to vaccine pass.
coronavirus1 day ago
Masks still required in busy areas and indoor public places.
coronavirus1 day ago
Shots are available at Seha and Mubadala Health facilities
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million
coronavirus1 day ago