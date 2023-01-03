South Korea to require Covid-19 tests for Hong Kong, Macau travellers

The UN health agency has asked for regular sharing of "specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation"
South Korea's health authorities said on Tuesday it will impose mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from Hong Kong and Macau.
Effective January 7, travellers from Hong Kong and Macau would be required to submit a negative result from a PCR test, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The decision comes after South Korea announced it will require travellers from China to take Covid tests before departure and upon arrival in South Korea, joining the United States, Japan and other countries in taking new border measures amid concerns over a new wave of infections and mutations.
According to Prime Minister Han Duck Soo, the Incheon International Airport is the only gateway for any flights from the neighbouring country
Total active cases stand at 15,153
According to the Union Health Ministry sources, the next 40 days will be crucial as the country may see a surge of Covid cases in mid-January