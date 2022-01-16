South Indian actor Mammootty tests positive for Covid-19

The health ministry reported 39,004 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday
Prominent South Indian actor Mammootty tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
According to news reports, the actor is experiencing a few symptoms, including a mild cold and sore throat. He tested positive on the set of the upcoming Malayalam-language film CBI 5, directed by K Madhu and written by S N Swami.
As a result, the shooting of the movie has been suspended for two weeks until the actor recovers and tests negative for the virus.
Mammootty is reportedly quarantining at his home in Kochi and appears to be in stable condition.
