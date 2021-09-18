File photo

Abu Dhabi - Residents recall how they had to sometimes postpone meetings because of the testing requirement.

By

Nandini Sircar and James Jose







Follow us



Since last year, some UAE residents who need travel to Abu Dhabi for work have done over 100 RT-PCR tests to enter the emirate. So, the eased entry regulations in the Capital — which takes effect tomorrow — comes as a relief.

Visitors are no longer required to show a Covid-19 test report at the border before entering the emirate, according to the updated procedures released by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic on Saturday.

Indian expat Arijit Nandi, who travels from Dubai to his office in Abu Dhabi every day, recalled how he needed to get screened regularly:

Nandi said there were also occasions when he had to postpone important meetings because he wasn’t able to reach the Capital.

“I was even asked to return from the border at least three to four times. The problem that I faced then was that AlHosn app wasn’t updated in time, even if I received the test report via e-mail.

“Although, as residents, we did understand that the policy was introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the UAE has always been in the forefront when it comes to keeping everyone safe," he added.

ALSO READ: Families jubilant as Abu Dhabi eases entry regulations

Even Abu Dhabi residents who sometimes have to travel to Dubai were relieved.