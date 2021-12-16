Small patient study shows Omicron breaking through booster shots

Over 105.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus7 hours ago
A small study of seven Covid-19 cases in South Africa shows the Omicron variant can break through booster vaccine shots, one of the scientists involved said on Thursday.
A group of seven German visitors to Cape Town, aged between 25 and 39, were infected at some point in late November or early December with confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. A copy of the study seen by Reuters said they all suffered only mild to moderate symptoms and none required hospitalisation.
Of the group, six were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, of whom five had also had a booster Pfizer shot while the sixth had received a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine.
A seventh had received an initial dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, followed by a second and then third booster dose of Pfizer. None had reported past infection with Covid-19.
The infections occurred between one and two months after receipt of the booster shot.
ALSO READ:
Wolfgang Preiser, a virologist at Stellenbosch University and one of the study’s co-authors, told Reuters the study was currently under peer review. He said the study showed infection was possible and caused symptomatic disease even after boosted immunisation.
A much bigger real-world study of 581 people in Britain showed booster vaccines significantly restore protection against mild disease caused by the Omicron variant, in part reversing an otherwise steep drop in vaccine effectiveness, the UK Health Security Agency said last week.
Scientists suspect that Omicron is more transmissible, given its rapid spread, but say it is too early for definitive conclusions on the severity of the disease it causes.
Medical professionals say vaccination is still an essential tool in the fight against the pandemic.
“It still protects against severe disease and death: we are quite sure about that,” Preiser said.
However, he added: “The picture emerging is that this virus is very capable of undermining the immune response ... (so) it’s clear that we will need an updated vaccine.”
Over 105.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus7 hours ago
Medicos explain how jabs control infection and are highly effective in preventing hospitalisations and death
coronavirus7 hours ago
Mass New Year gatherings will be banned and those attending private New Year and Christmas celebrations must undergo self-tests: Minister
coronavirus11 hours ago
'5 members will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results'
coronavirus13 hours ago
Schools reassessing campus policies as confirmed cases of Omicron variant turned up in at least 36 states.
coronavirus13 hours ago
The US Secretary of State and senior officials tested negative in Kuala Lumpur, where the journalist tested positive.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Rapidly spreading Omicron variant have derailed several companies' plans for a return to normalcy.
coronavirus14 hours ago
Children aged 5 to 11 had the highest infection rate in Ontario for the two weeks ended Tuesday.
coronavirus14 hours ago