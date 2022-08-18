Philippines may extend public health emergency till year-end

Country's active case count rises to to 9,256
On Wednesday, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr said that he was considering extending the validity of the state of public health emergency until the end of the year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Philippine News Agency (PNA).
"So, we will likely extend it until the end of this year," Marcos told reporters.
Former President Rodrigo Duterte declared a public health emergency in March 2020, following confirmation of local Covid-19 community transmission. Duterte had extended the emergency status until 12th September this year.
