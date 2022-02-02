Pfizer Covid vaccine for children over 5 in Dubai: Why you must get your kids jabbed

There has been a surge in coronavirus cases among children aged 5-11 years in recent months

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 3:40 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 3:51 PM

Dubai residents can now book appointments at private hospitals to get their children aged five and above the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has approved Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination for children 5-12 years old.

Doctors in the UAE have urged residents to get children vaccinated to avoid covid-19 complications.

"Vaccinations help children from getting seriously sick even if they do get Covid-19 and avoid complications," said Dr Gaurav Jadon, specialist paediatrician, NMC Speciality Hospital, Dubai.

Doctors also pointed out that a vaccinated child is less likely to spread the infection in the community as compared to an unvaccinated child.

Dr Kedar Patnekar, specialist paediatrician, Prime Medical Center, said, "Vaccinating children can help protect family members, including siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at increased risk of getting very sick if they are infected.

"A vaccinated child will suffer from mild to very mild symptoms, just in case he or she suffers from the infection. A vaccinated child can be a part of a gathering, sports activity etc."

Dr Jadon said that as per CDC, as of mid-October 2021, children 5-11 years have experienced more the 8,300 Covid-19 related hospitalisations and complications with nearly 100 deaths from the virus. "Covid-19 ranks as one of the top 10 causes of death for children ages 5-11 years.

"We have also seen a recent surge in Covid -19 cases in children aged 5-11 years in recent months in UAE as mainly this is the population which is not vaccinated yet," added Dr Jadon.

Doctors pointed out that vaccines are safe, and parents should be assured to get their children vaccinated.

"Parents will play a major role here as they are the ones who can finally convince the children for the vaccination. They should prepare their child mentally for the vaccine in a very polite n loving manner," said Dr Patnekar.

"All vaccines have some undesirable side effects & parents should consult their doctor about the possible side effects of the Pfizer vaccine before going ahead for the vaccination. They can also refer to the CDC as well as DHA guidelines for further information on the vaccine," added Dr Patnekar.

Doctors have also urged parents to teach their children to follow all the precautionary measures post-vaccination.

The vaccination for children is optional and subject to parental consent. Parents must accompany their children as they get the jab.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention had authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for those in the 5-11 age group in October last year and said that the results of clinical studies indicated the vaccine is "safe" and has actually given a "strong" immune response to children in the age group.

