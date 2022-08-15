Pfizer CEO Bourla tests positive for Covid-19, shows mild symptoms

He has started a course of the company's oral treatment Paxlovid

By Reuters Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 6:34 PM

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing very mild symptoms.

Bourla, 60, said he had started a course of the company's oral Covid-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, and was isolating and following all public health precautions.

"I am confident that I will have a speedy recovery," Bourla said in a statement.

Several public figures have tested positive for the infectious disease in the past few months including US President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci.

Biden spent more than two weeks isolated in the White House after two bouts with Covid-19, the second instance is believed to be a "rebound" experienced by some Covid patients who take Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that is used to treat high-risk people, such as older patients.

Bourla has received four doses of the Covid vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

