Parents block baby's life-saving surgery by rejecting 'vaccinated blood' in New Zealand

On Wednesday, New Zealand authorities took temporary custody of an infant whose parents blocked life-saving surgery, simply because potential blood donors might be vaccinated against Covid-19.
The Auckland High Court ordered six-month-old "Baby W" to be placed under partial guardianship — allowing an urgent operation — to correct a heart disorder (known as pulmonary valve stenosis) — to take place.
The surgical procedure had been delayed because the baby's parents did not want any blood transfused that could have come from a donor jabbed with an mRNA vaccine.
"The overriding issue is whether the proposed treatment is in (the baby's) best interests," the court said in a statement.
The child is now under the medical "guardianship of the Court" until "completion of his surgery" and recovery, by the end of January at the latest.
The parents will remain custodians "for all other purposes" and will be "informed at all reasonable times of the nature and progress of Baby W's condition and treatment", the ruling stated.
Health authorities had rejected the parents' request for unvaccinated blood, arguing that it was impractical and unnecessary.
New Zealand's blood service does not make a distinction between donations from those vaccinated or unvaccinated against Covid, as there is no extra risk from using vaccinated blood.
