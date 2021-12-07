Pakistan revises Covid-19 PCR test rules for passengers from UAE, other countries

Expert says daily infections may reach 150,000 but the third wave would be milder than the second wave
Pakistan has revised rules for passengers travelling from the UAE and other countries from Wednesday, December 8.
The National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) of Pakistan has announced that all inbound passengers will have to carry Covid-19 PCR test with a validity of less than 48 hours. Earlier, international travellers were allowed to carry PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.
The decision comes following the outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron in more than 30 countries.
Pakistan on Monday announced travel ban from nine more countries – Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland and Zimbabwe. Travel to South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia as well as Hong Kong was banned late last month.
Pakistan banned unvaccinated air travellers also from entering the country from October 1, 2021.
However, those unvaccinated Pakistani nationals who fall under certain categories will be allowed to travel to Pakistan, Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said. But before boarding the flight, they will be required to provide proof to the airlines/immigration authorities of the following:
