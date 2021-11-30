Omicron variant: UAE named safest place to live in new global ranking

Over 101.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE has risen to the top of Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, proving once more its mettle in ensuring the safety of its residents and managing crises.
In an article published today, Bloomberg noted that the UAE outperformed Europe in terms of containing the pandemic, naming it as the best place to be with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
The article went on to describe the UAE as “one of the most-consistent performers”, with daily cases staying below a hundred since mid-October, deaths being rare and the vaccination rate reaching over 200 doses per 100 people.
The Covid Resilience Ranking is a monthly snapshot of where the virus is being handled most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval.
