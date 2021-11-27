New Omicron variant: UK to toughen entry rules for all arrivals

The suspension goes into effect from Monday
coronavirus9 hours ago
Britain will require all arriving passengers to isolate until they can show a negative PCR test against Covid-19 and is restoring a mandate to wear face masks in shops and public transport, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday.
"We now need to go further and implement a new testing regime," he told a hastily arranged news conference, hours after the government confirmed the first two cases of the new Omicron variant in Britain.
Currently, all Britons and foreigners entering the UK are required to take a PCR test on day two after their arrival.
The new rules add the requirement for isolation pending a negative result, significantly toughening the regime, in a bid to curb the spread of the new strain.
"I very much hope that we will find that we continue to be in a strong position and we can lift these measures again," Johnson said, promising a review in three weeks, before Christmas.
"But right now this is a responsible course of action," he said, vowing to protect Britons' hopes for a more festive Christmas this year as he indicated no further nationwide lockdown is coming.
Johnson added that the mandate for masks, controversially ditched by the government earlier this year, would return, without specifying when the new measures will come into force.
The suspension goes into effect from Monday
coronavirus9 hours ago
Speed of transmission of recently discovered strain alarms health professionals
coronavirus9 hours ago
The announcement came hours after the government announced it will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists from most nations
coronavirus9 hours ago
Further testing is underway to determine if any of the travellers are infected with the new Omicron variant
coronavirus10 hours ago
The ban goes into effect from Sunday
coronavirus10 hours ago
In two weeks, the company will know whether its existing vaccine is effective against Omicron
coronavirus13 hours ago
The public healthy agency expects to identify the variant 'quickly' if it emerges
coronavirus14 hours ago
To address the threat, the company may also provide a higher dose of its existing vaccine
coronavirus14 hours ago