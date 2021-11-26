New Covid-19 variant: Rwanda reinstates 24-hour quarantine for all foreign visitors

WHO technical lead on Covid-19 says the variant had nearly 100 mutations.
coronavirus4 hours ago
Rwanda will reinstate a mandatory 24-hour quarantine for all visitors arriving from November 28 after the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday.
"Following confirmation of a serious new #Covid19 variant detected in Southern Africa, @RwandaHealth is reinstating the obligatory 24-hour quarantine in designated hotels for all persons arriving into Rwanda, effective Sunday ... at noon," it said on its Twitter account. Those who quarantine will do so at their own expense, it added.
WHO technical lead on Covid-19 says the variant had nearly 100 mutations.
coronavirus4 hours ago
'Our scientists are studying the new B.1.1.529 variant'
coronavirus4 hours ago
Some countries in Europe and Asia suspend travel from Southern African countries amid new Covid-19 variant concerns.
coronavirus5 hours ago
The variant was found in a traveller returning from Egypt on November 11.
coronavirus6 hours ago
Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell as much as 9.2% to $53,551.
coronavirus6 hours ago
'We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency,' says Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
coronavirus7 hours ago
Molnupiravir drug has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutic.
coronavirus7 hours ago
Tightens screening for new Covid variant; India has opened its borders to 99 countries overall.
coronavirus7 hours ago