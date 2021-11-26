New Covid-19 variant: Italy imposes entry ban on 8 southern African states

'Our scientists are studying the new B.1.1.529 variant'

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 7:27 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 8:04 PM

Italy on Friday imposed an entry ban on people who have visited any one of eight southern African states in the last 14 days, due to the spread of a new Covid-19 variant there.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an executive order banning entry from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini.

"Our scientists are studying the new B.1.1.529 variant. In the meantime, we will adopt the greatest possible caution," Speranza said.