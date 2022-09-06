New app can detect Covid in human voices with 89% accuracy, say researchers

Researchers say the technology is quick and easy to use

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 4:55 PM

Scientists have developed a new app to detect the Covid-19 virus using people's voices. The application uses artificial intelligence to recognise changes in voices caused by the virus's attack on the upper respiratory track and vocal cords.

The research was revealed at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

Researchers propose the app as a solution to expensive Covid tests in low-income countries. The app would also be easier to distribute than PCR tests.

The model is accurate 89% of the time, according to the scientists, unlike lateral flow tests which are less accurate if the person shows no symptoms.

The app is used by recording a voice sample. The user is to cough three times, breathing deeply through their mouth three to five times, according to media reports.

The voice analysis technique used is called Mel-spectrogram analysis. This technique identifies features such as loudness, power and variation over time to provide its analysis and results.

The researchers arrived at the model after testing various artificial intelligence technologies.

