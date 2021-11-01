New anti-Covid pill is effective against variants

The new measure will give more fans the opportunity to watch live matches in the stadiums.
The world may have swallowed a bitter coronavirus pill for more than 18 months. Now, there’s a new ‘wonder tablet’ from Merck that could be a game changer against the pandemic, more so in developing countries where vaccine coverage remains a concern.
Molnupiravir, the world’s first oral anti-viral against Covid-19, is awaiting clearance from the European Medicines Agency and the US FDA. Khaleej Times has learnt the company is in talks with the UAE and other countries for supplies of the breakthrough drug.
“We are in discussions with various governments around the world regarding access to Molnupiravir should it be approved or authorized for use by local regulatory agencies, including the UAE,” said Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director, Merck GCC.
Singapore has already ordered 2 million doses of the drug and discussions are on with other governments. Once emergency clearance for the oral antiviral pill comes through from local regulators, the treatment, with vaccines could end the pandemic.
The drug, developed in partnership with Ridgeback Pharmaceuticals, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50 per cent in patients with mild or moderate symptoms in phase 3 trials.
Enthused by the findings, the company sought emergency clearance from the US FDA and the European health regulator. While it awaits approvals from regulatory agencies globally, Merck has been producing the drug at own risk and expects to have 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of the year. More will be produced by next year, company officials said.
To ramp up supplies and make the treatment more affordable (reports claim the US has paid $700 for one course), the company is working with pharma partners in other countries to bring down the costs that could be as low as $12-15.
“Our allocation principles strive for a balanced and equitable distribution across countries, so that impact on population health and health system burden, rather than socio-economic status, is the primary determinant for access,” said Mallak when asked how soon developing countries would get access to the drug.
Merck has a multi-faceted strategy in place that includes granting voluntary licenses to generic manufacturers to increase affordable supply in developing countries. It is also sewing up supply and purchase agreements and allocation processes to ensure demands are met, said the official.
The drug works well against all variants of the coronavirus, including Delta, and is tolerated well among the elderly. However, no trials have been conducted on children, said Mallak.
How Molnupiravir works
Originally developed to treat influenza, two pills of Molnupiravir are administered twice a day for five days. The drug, which derives its name from Mjolnir, (Thor’s hammer), fools the coronavirus but not human cells.
Sars-CoV-2 makes copies of itself by encoding instructions on human cell RNA (Ribonucleic Acid). When Molnupiravir is administered to the patient, it mimics segments of the RNA, causing genetic mutations that prevent the virus from developing. In short, it targets the virus while not harming human cells.
“We’re very comfortable that the drug will be safe if used as intended,” said Daria Hazuda, Merck’s vice-president of infectious-disease discovery and chief science officer recently.
Other Covid antiviral pills
Biotech firm Atea Pharmaceuticals, a US firm, is partnering with Roche based in Switzerland.
Pfizer is also testing a pill that is in phase 2/3 trials for treating people who are newly infected.
