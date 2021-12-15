New Abu Dhabi entry rules amid Covid: 12 things you must know

More data was needed to better understand the extent to which Omicron may evade immunity.
Residents and visitors travelling to Abu Dhabi from within the UAE will need to follow new rules to enter the Emirate from Sunday, December 19. Here is all you need to know.
1. Why has the border procedure changed?
To strengthen precautionary measures in order to help maintain the low Covid-19 infection rate in the Emirate.
2. What is the new process?
Everyone entering Abu Dhabi will now need to undertake a simple, rapid EDE scan via a mobile device.
3. What does an EDE scan involve?
An operator holds up a mobile scanning device in front of you for several seconds.
4. How does the EDE scanner work?
It uses advanced technology to rapidly detect potential Covid-19 cases by measuring alterations in electromagnetic waves.
5. Will it store my image or personal information?
No.
6. What happens if the scan detects a potential Covid-19 case?
You will be referred to an on-site testing centre to take a free Covid-19 antigen test.
7. What is an antigen test?
It detects the presence of antibodies that are produced by Covid-19. A nasal swab sample is collected and labelled with a dye.
8. Will I have to pay for the antigen test?
No, it is free of charge.
9. How long does it take to get the results of an antigen test?
Within 20 minutes.
10. Does the process apply to international travellers arriving from abroad?
It applies to anyone arriving to Abu Dhabi from within the UAE.
11. What happens if an antigen test comes back positive?
12. Will I need to undertake an EDE scan if my green pass on AlHosn app is still valid?
Yes.
