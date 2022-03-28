Myanmar’s Suu Kyi ‘in quarantine’ after staff tests Covid-19 positive

The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Detained former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has skipped three days of her trial in a junta court after Covid-19 was detected among her staff and she was placed in quarantine, a source with knowledge of the case said Monday.
The 76-year-old’s civilian government was ousted in a coup last year that triggered mass protests, and she faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years.
Currently on trial for alleged corruption, breaching Myanmar’s official secrets act and pressuring the election commission, Suu Kyi has not appeared in court since last Thursday, the legal source told AFP.
“Some people in her company have been infected by Covid-19... and so she’s kept in quarantine, although she’s not infected,” the source said.
“We are worried because we haven’t been able to see her.”
Former president Win Myint — charged alongside Suu Kyi — appeared at the court on Monday via video conferencing, the source added.
Suu Kyi and her personal staff have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since being taken into military custody, her lawyer told AFP last July.
She missed a hearing in September due to illness, and in October, her lawyer said her health had suffered from her frequent appearances before the junta-run court.
Journalists are barred from the proceedings in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, and her lawyers have been banned from speaking to the press.
Suu Kyi was previously sentenced to a total six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law — although she remains under house arrest while she fights other charges.
The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million
coronavirus1 day ago
More than 146.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus1 day ago
There has been a 95 per cent drop in March compared to January according to government officials.
coronavirus2 days ago
69 per cent of UAE employers believe they will lose new and existing employees if they don’t adapt
coronavirus2 days ago
The new guideline will go into effect on March 29
coronavirus2 days ago
The new guidelines will come into effect immediately
coronavirus2 days ago
Passengers will still be required to wear a mask while flying internationally
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million
coronavirus2 days ago