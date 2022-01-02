Most Covid cases are mild, do not need hospitalisation, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

France's public transport carriers will not serve any food or drink for three weeks from Monday
coronavirus15 hours ago
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that though the number of daily Covid-19 cases and active cases are increasing in the city, there is no need to panic as those are very mild and do not need hospitalisation.
He presented data to show that despite an increase in the number of cases, bed occupancy in hospitals is even lesser than one per cent and is very low as compared to last year’s deadly second wave of coronavirus in April.
ALSO READ:
“Active Covid-19 cases rose from about 2,000 on December 29, 2021 to 6,000 on January 1, but the number of patients in hospitals dipped during this period.
On December 29, 2021 as many as 262 beds were occupied while on January 1 it was 247 only,” Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.
He said that on March 27 last year, Delhi had 6,600 active cases and 1,150 oxygen beds were occupied. As many as 145 patients were on ventilator compared to five now, he said.
Kejriwal said that Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic.
“Currently, the number of active cases in the city is 6,360 and today (Sunday) 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported. All cases are mild and in most of them patients don’t need hospitalisation,” the CM said.
France's public transport carriers will not serve any food or drink for three weeks from Monday
coronavirus15 hours ago
India’s Covid-19 case trajectory shows an upward trend with 22,775 new cases of Covid-19
coronavirus17 hours ago
Pfizer's oral medication is designed to stop the virus causing the infection from multiplying in the body
coronavirus18 hours ago
The country has never recorded a single coronavirus infection, with 99% of the population receiving two doses of the vaccine
coronavirus19 hours ago
All patients have been admitted to the hospital
coronavirus20 hours ago
Some students fear the latest shift could extend well beyond a week or two
coronavirus21 hours ago
The measure goes into effect on January 10
coronavirus21 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.6 million.
coronavirus22 hours ago