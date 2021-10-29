Covid-19: Kamala Harris getting booster shot this weekend

Unicef predicts an “imminent shortfall” of up to 2.2 billion of the single-use syringes
coronavirus1 day ago
US Vice-President Kamala Harris will receive a Covid-19 booster shot on Saturday, the White House announced, as it encourages eligible Americans to follow suit.
Harris received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on December 29, and her second just after Inauguration Day, on January 26.
The White House says Harris, 57, qualifies for a booster because she frequently travels for work and interacts with a range of people as part of her duties.
US regulators have approved booster doses for those ages 65 or older, people with preexisting conditions and those at high risk of exposure because of their work.
About two-thirds of Americans — nearly 221 million people — have received at least one shot, and nearly 17 million have gotten boosters.
Unicef predicts an “imminent shortfall” of up to 2.2 billion of the single-use syringes
coronavirus1 day ago
International body, along with other aid groups, will appeal to G20 leaders for funding this weekend
coronavirus1 day ago
Virus continues to pose serious public health challenge ahead of festive season
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
The new cases were detected through 282,773 additional tests.
coronavirus1 day ago
China reported 23 locally transmitted symptomatic cases for Wednesday.
coronavirus1 day ago
Travellers will still need to take a virus test before departure and another on arrival
coronavirus1 day ago
The pill, called fluvoxamine, would cost $4 for a course of Covid-19 treatment.
coronavirus1 day ago