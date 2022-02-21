Jordan’s PM tests positive for Covid while in Egypt

Devotees are cautiously returning to Bur Dubai's Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple
Jordan’s Prime Minister Bishr Al Khasawneh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday with no visible symptoms, a government spokesman said.
Al Khasawneh’s diagnosis came while he was in Cairo, heading his country’s delegation in cooperation talks with Egyptian officials. He arrived in the North African country on Thursday.
Faisal Shboul, Jordan’s government spokesman, said Al Khasawneh’s meeting with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Monday was cancelled, and that the prime minister will be isolated upon his return to Amman.
The office of Egypt Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said Egyptian officials who were in contact with the Jordanian premier have tested negative to the Covid-19.
