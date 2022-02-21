Jordan’s PM tests positive for Covid while in Egypt

Bishr Al Khasawneh's meeting with Egyptian president cancelled after the diagnosis

Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Al Khasawneh. — AP

By AP Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 8:19 PM

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bishr Al Khasawneh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday with no visible symptoms, a government spokesman said.

Al Khasawneh’s diagnosis came while he was in Cairo, heading his country’s delegation in cooperation talks with Egyptian officials. He arrived in the North African country on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

Faisal Shboul, Jordan’s government spokesman, said Al Khasawneh’s meeting with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi on Monday was cancelled, and that the prime minister will be isolated upon his return to Amman.

The office of Egypt Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said Egyptian officials who were in contact with the Jordanian premier have tested negative to the Covid-19.