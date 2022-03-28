UAE

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for Covid-19

He feels well and will continue to work

Naftali Bennett (Reuters)
Naftali Bennett (Reuters)

By Reuters

Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 9:16 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19 but feels well and will continue to work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.

