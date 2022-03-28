Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for Covid-19

There has been a 95 per cent drop in March compared to January according to government officials.
coronavirus1 day ago
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19 but feels well and will continue to work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.
coronavirus1 day ago
69 per cent of UAE employers believe they will lose new and existing employees if they don’t adapt
coronavirus2 days ago
The new guideline will go into effect on March 29
coronavirus2 days ago
The new guidelines will come into effect immediately
coronavirus2 days ago
Passengers will still be required to wear a mask while flying internationally
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 24,420.
coronavirus2 days ago
Asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, rose to 3,622 from 2,829 a day earlier
coronavirus3 days ago