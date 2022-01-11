Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid tests positive for Covid-19

'I feel great because I am vaccinated'

By Reuters Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 6:50 AM

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was in good health.

Lapid, who heads the largest party in the government, was isolating at home, according to a spokesperson.

"I feel great because I am vaccinated. Go get vaccinated, put on a mask, we will get through this together," he wrote on Twitter.

Lapid was the main architect in forming Israel's ruling coalition.