Israel detects its first case of new Covid-19 variant

French Health Minister Olivier Veran says border control means will be specified in the next 24 to 48 hours
coronavirus13 hours ago
Israel has identified a case of a Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations first detected in South Africa, the health ministry said on Friday.
“The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in Israel,” the ministry said, adding it was recorded “in a person who returned from Malawi”.
Two more cases were detected in “people returning from abroad”, it said, adding that they had been placed in quarantine.
The three people were all vaccinated, the health ministry said, without specifying the number of doses or the type of vaccine.
News of its spread to Israel comes a day after scientists in South Africa said they had detected the new B.1.1.529 strain with at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta.
The variant was of “serious concern” and had been blamed for a surge in infection numbers, authorities in South Africa said on Thursday.
It had also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong among travellers from South Africa, they said.
ALSO READ:
The World Health Organisation is due to hold a meeting later Friday to decide if the new strain should be designated a variant of “interest” or of “concern”.
Israel had already late Thursday placed on its “red list” the southern African nations of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe because of the discovery of the variant.
French Health Minister Olivier Veran says border control means will be specified in the next 24 to 48 hours
coronavirus13 hours ago
The hospitalisation means Zeman will not for the time being appoint centre-right opposition leader Petr Fiala as prime minister
coronavirus14 hours ago
Europe now accounts for nearly two thirds of new Covid-19 infections worldwide
coronavirus15 hours ago
Rule applicable regardless of immunization status as highly vaccinated nation braces for surge
coronavirus15 hours ago
African countries urged to urgently speed up the rollout of vaccines to those on the frontlines
coronavirus16 hours ago
Several reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for virus
coronavirus17 hours ago
Kids in the new age bracket will get one-third of the dose that older people receive
coronavirus17 hours ago
Germany’s Covid-19 crisis has in part been blamed on its relatively low vaccination rate of about 69 per cent
coronavirus17 hours ago