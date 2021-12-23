Indian PM Modi chairs Covid-19 review meeting as Omicron concerns grow

After a course of the vaccine, neutralising levels against Omicron were similar to those against the Delta variant.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Amid the concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting on Thursday with officials to review the pandemic situation in the country.
India has reported 7,495 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.
According to the Ministry, 236 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases and Telangana with 24 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus.
ALSO READ:
With the recovery of 6,960 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of Covid recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stand at 34,208,926.
As many as 434 Covid deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll from the virus to 478,759.
Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.
The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level.
With the administration of 7,017,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.3 billion Union Health Ministry informed.
After a course of the vaccine, neutralising levels against Omicron were similar to those against the Delta variant.
coronavirus8 hours ago
New cases have increased from less than 50 around 10 days ago to 665 on Wednesday
coronavirus9 hours ago
India has recorded 236 Omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The Games, set to run from February 4 to February 20, will take place in a 'closed loop' to curb virus spread.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Most states require travellers to have a negative test result 72 hours before departure in order to be allowed entry.
coronavirus12 hours ago
NICD data shows that seven-day moving average of daily cases was on a downward trajectory in Gauteng.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Only 2 per cent of the country's 206 million people are fully vaccinated
coronavirus20 hours ago
Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be closed, indoor activities banned
coronavirus21 hours ago