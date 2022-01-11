UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian icon Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to ICU

'She has mild symptoms'

Agencies file
Agencies file

By ANI

Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 10:55 AM

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) after testing positive for Covid-19.

She has mild symptoms, her niece Rachna confirmed to ANI.

The 92-year-old singer is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, News18 reported.


More news from coronavirus