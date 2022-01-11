Indian icon Lata Mangeshkar tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to ICU

The head of the department of international relations at the Israeli Ministry of Health said the fifth wave is different in all aspects
coronavirus15 hours ago
Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) after testing positive for Covid-19.
She has mild symptoms, her niece Rachna confirmed to ANI.
The 92-year-old singer is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, News18 reported.
The head of the department of international relations at the Israeli Ministry of Health said the fifth wave is different in all aspects
coronavirus15 hours ago
While it is possible for coronaviruses to genetically combine, scientists say it is unlikely in this case
coronavirus15 hours ago
Pope backs vaccines, criticizes ‘baseless’ information
coronavirus17 hours ago
Entry to hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and public offices as well as parks from Jan 21 will be given to those providing proof of vaccination
coronavirus18 hours ago
Additionally, only 200 people will be permitted for any outdoor events
coronavirus18 hours ago
Some institutions have started with their scheduled examinations online
coronavirus19 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million
coronavirus20 hours ago
Djokovic's stop-start interview process in a room at Melbourne Airport lasted seven hours.
coronavirus21 hours ago