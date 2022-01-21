Indian expert says less hospitalisation, less severity in Omicron-driven wave

Doctor suggests immunity induced by Omicron could protect people from other variants

A student walks through a sanitisation tunnel before receiving Covid-19 vaccine in Kolkata. — AP

Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 8:23 PM

Delhi is reporting a ten-time lesser number of hospitalisations in the Omicron-driven wave of Covid-19 as compared to the second wave, said Dr Dhiren Gupta, paediatric pulmonologist at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on Friday.

He added that the severity of the variant of concern Omicron is lighter as compared to the Delta variant.

Dr Gupta said: "If you look at the past three weeks’ data and the present hospitalisation, definitely its number is almost, I would say 10 times less as compared to the second wave. Presently even during the peak, only one-third of the Sir Gangaram hospital is full as compared to the last year. If you look at the national data, then it is telling you the same story."

"So, no doubt that Omicron is light. And whosoever is getting admitted is because of some other disease with Omicron. Omicron induced pneumonia is less, those patients who are developing pneumonia because of Covid-19 is likely due to Delta. In 5-10 per cent data that is there and Omicron as you can say is 90-95 per cent, but still, 5 per cent Delta is still there."

He further explained immunity induced by Omicron: "It's believed among the medical people and scientists that probably this may be the end of the pandemic because Omicron is readily transmissible and almost it is not sparing even a single house. So, definitely it induces immunity, and it should be protective for any other Coronavirus in the future."

He said studies have found that along with vaccination, people infected with Omicron get the best preventive response for the future infection, especially with the Delta sort of infection. "Omicron is the short-lasting disease even with patients with comorbidities," he added.