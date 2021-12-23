India travel: New Covid guidelines issued for passengers visiting Delhi

Over 107.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued fresh guidelines for domestic and international passengers travelling to Delhi in view of the rising cases of Covid-19.
“Attention travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures and be a #COVID_Hero #TravelSafeTravelMindfully,” said the ministry in a tweet.
As per the guidelines, thermal screening of all passengers will be done on arrival. Random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases. People will only be allowed to exit after the sample collection.
“If you are travelling on a connecting flight and not leaving the airport in transit station then please refer to the detailed guidelines of the respective final destination arrival state,” added the ministry.
Passengers who test positive for the virus will be quarantined at home/Covid care centres/community health centres/hospital for 10 days.
