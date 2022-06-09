India reports highest coronavirus daily cases since March 2

Country announces 7,240 new infections, rise of nearly 41% in daily cases

File

By ANI Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 11:23 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 11:24 AM

India on Thursday witnessed another jump in the daily Covid cases as the country reported 7,240 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Wednesday, India saw a rise of nearly 41 per cent in the daily Covid cases, as the country logged 5,233 infections.

This increase is believed to be led by another surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra. The state reported 2,701 new coronavirus cases last evening.

With this surge in Covid cases, the active caseload in the country stands at 32,498, constituting 0.08 per cent of India’s total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate was observed to be 1.31 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 2.13, the Health Ministry informed.

The last 24 hours also saw 3,591 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,40,301. India’s Recovery Rate is currently at 98.71 per cent.

India conducted 3,40,615 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.38 crore (85,38,63,238) total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

ALSO READ:

The country has administered more than 194.59 crore (1,94,59,81,691) vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. This has been achieved through 2,48,87,047 sessions.

India has also administered 3,77,26,718 precaution doses to all the beneficiaries so far.

Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.47 crore (3,47,98,758) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.