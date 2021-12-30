India: Mumbai imposes strict Covid rules, New Year's parties banned as Omicron cases surge

Police prohibit New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars

By ANI Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 7:53 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 8:15 AM

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Mumbai Police in the Indian state of Maharashtra on Thursday has imposed Section 144 in the city starting from today till January 7.

As per the new Covid-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year’s celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

“The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai from 00:00 Hrs of 30th December 2021 and will remain in force till 24:00 Hrs of 7th January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier,” the order reads.

“Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable,” said Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,510 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin.

Mumbai has 8,060 active cases and the recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.Presently, 45 buildings have been sealed in Mumbai.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray also chaired a meeting at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. (ANI)