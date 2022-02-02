India: Mumbai eases Covid-19 restrictions, lifts night curfew

Denmark says the country no longer considers Covid-19 to be a socially critical disease
coronavirus12 hours ago
The municipal corporation of Mumbai on Tuesday relaxed Covid-19 curbs in the state capital of Maharashtra by lifting night curfew and permitting restaurants and theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
“Beaches, gardens and parks to remain open as per normal timings...Amusement/Theme park to remain operational with 50 per cent of the operational capacity,” reads the order.
The order also relaxed curbs on Swimming pools and water parks by allowing them to open with 50 per cent capacity.
“Marriages may have guests upto 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower,” says the order.
The municipal corporation through its Tuesday order also allowed tourists spots and weekly bazaars to open as per normal timing.
ALSO READ:
Mumbai reported 803 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per BMC on Tuesday.
There are 8,888 active Covid-19 patients with 1,8000 discharged in the last 24 hours, BMC said.
Denmark says the country no longer considers Covid-19 to be a socially critical disease
coronavirus12 hours ago
The vaccination for children is optional and subject to parental consent
coronavirus13 hours ago
Virus is dangerous, and continues to evolve before our very eyes, WHO chief Tedros says.
coronavirus13 hours ago
Children in the 3-17 age group have been receiving Sinopharm vaccine jabs since August last year
coronavirus13 hours ago
App is one of the modern national digital systems launched by govt since the outbreak of the pandemic
coronavirus15 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million
coronavirus16 hours ago
This will allow the schools to gradually return to pre-pandemic school operations.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 66,731
coronavirus18 hours ago